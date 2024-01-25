Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $918,324,000.

VUG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.92. The company had a trading volume of 252,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

