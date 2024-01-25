Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 7.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 653,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after buying an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,439. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.