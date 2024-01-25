Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Trimmed by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $23,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,884,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 299,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

