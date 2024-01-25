Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $227,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.97. 267,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,954. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.