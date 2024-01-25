Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,711 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $52,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.