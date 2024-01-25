Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,463. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

