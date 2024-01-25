Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

