Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.16. 820,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,328. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.19. The firm has a market cap of $358.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.07.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.