Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.16. 820,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,328. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.19. The firm has a market cap of $358.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.