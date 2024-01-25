Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 365,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,165. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

