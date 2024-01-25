Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock remained flat at $49.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 671,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.