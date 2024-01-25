Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 12735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

