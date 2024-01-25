Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

