Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $16.67.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
