Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.95

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 2504967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

