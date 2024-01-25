Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Veritex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

