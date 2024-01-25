Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.