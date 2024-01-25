Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

