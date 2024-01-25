Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 152,408 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,647,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,408 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $411,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,627,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

