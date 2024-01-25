Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 676,599 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $325,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.90. 49,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

