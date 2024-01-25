Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $293,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,933. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.