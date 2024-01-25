Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $253,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $435.98. 1,125,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $440.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

