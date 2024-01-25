Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $243.14 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9,735.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $243,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 376,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,460. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.