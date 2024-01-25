Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316.12 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.18% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $316,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.