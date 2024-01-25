Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $364.63 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $364,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,415,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,242 shares of company stock worth $18,778,214 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 567,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,998. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

