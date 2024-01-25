Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $432.80 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $432,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $33.53 on Thursday, hitting $479.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.36 and its 200 day moving average is $515.80. The company has a market cap of $443.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.