Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $265,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,996,000 after purchasing an additional 211,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 169,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

