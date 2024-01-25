Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.04% of Middleby worth $345,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 246,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Middleby by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,353. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

