Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Franco-Nevada worth $357,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. 166,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

