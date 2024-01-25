Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $352,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

BWA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.