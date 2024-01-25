Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,776,585 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Carrier Global worth $257,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,850. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

