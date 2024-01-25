Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,911 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Avery Dennison worth $420,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.