Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,163 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.30% of American Financial Group worth $407,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $119.52. 64,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

