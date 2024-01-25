Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,469 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.04% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $397,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $280,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.32. 398,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,312. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average of $189.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

