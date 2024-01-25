Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $567,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.58.

Tesla Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $26.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,705,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,954,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $576.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average is $243.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

