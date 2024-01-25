VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Position Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.