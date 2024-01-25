VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Position Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
