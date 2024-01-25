Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the December 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Vincerx Pharma stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,179. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.12.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.