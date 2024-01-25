Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

