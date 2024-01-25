Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Position Reduced by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS cut its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology comprises approximately 0.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 757,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,859. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

View Our Latest Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.