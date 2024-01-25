Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.4 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vita Coco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Vita Coco by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

