Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 37.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
