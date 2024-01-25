Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Raised to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 47,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.76. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,716 shares of company stock worth $2,033,680 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 238,912 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

