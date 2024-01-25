Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vitru by 223.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Stock Performance

Vitru stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $485.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Vitru has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.99 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.