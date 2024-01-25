vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.