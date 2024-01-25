vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.