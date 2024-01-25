Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials
In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vulcan Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.80.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
