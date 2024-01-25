W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 1,058,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.