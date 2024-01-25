W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 486754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

