Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Walmart stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.84. 5,450,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,424,524 shares of company stock worth $1,006,688,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

