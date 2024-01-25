Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,186,631. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.