Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $230.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WAT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $312.37. 30,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.36. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.