WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAVD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
WaveDancer Stock Down 1.2 %
WaveDancer stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. WaveDancer has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.30.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
