Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the December 31st total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

WLDS stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

